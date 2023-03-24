Li Qiang has sought to reassure business of China’s plans to keep opening to the world and supporting the private sector in his first trip as the country’s new premier. Li visited the southern export hub of Guangdong province on Thursday, according to sources familiar with the trip. That followed a trip to the manufacturing powerhouse of Hunan province on Tuesday and Wednesday to visit companies such as electric car maker BYD and Apple supplier Lens Technology. Ten days earlier as he faced the media for the first time as premier, Li was trying to send the same message to entrepreneurs in China and from overseas. Li, 63, the second-ranking member of the Communist Party’s inner circle, the Politburo Standing Committee, has taken on the job of co-piloting China’s economic and social development as the country confronts a series of domestic and international challenges. Besides weak consumer and private sector confidence at home, the country is grappling with faltering exports and escalating tensions with the United States and its allies. Last year, its pandemic-hit economy grew just 3 per cent – the country’s second lowest rate since 1976 – and this year it is aiming for around 5 per cent. Beijing’s heavy-handed antitrust regulation has also dealt blows to a number of China’s major tech giants in the past two years. Those difficulties have been felt in Shenzhen, the former Guangdong backwater now regarded as a showcase of tech innovation and national open-door policies, and home to companies like drone manufacturer DJI. Shenzhen is also a highly symbolic city because it was the launchpad for China’s reform and opening up policy promoted by late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping. President Xi Jinping and former premier Li Keqiang both visited a statue of Deng when they were in the city to convey a message of openness. Today, the tech hub is facing a tough time as tensions rise with the United States, with the US restricting the access of Chinese firms to advances in areas such as semiconductors, and drone and artificial intelligence technology. Guangdong, one of China’s export power centres, is also struggling to restart its export machines after three years of strict Covid control policies and amid weakened global demand as a result of the war in Ukraine. Addressing executives, including Xiaomi chief Lei Jun, in the central province of Hunan, Li said there had been major domestic and international changes but manufacturing remained an integral part of the country’s real economy. “As the situation at home and abroad undergoes complex and profound changes, the development of China’s manufacturing industry is facing an important juncture and the efforts to strengthen the industry must be increased,” Li told state radio, according to Reuters. Li urged the executives to “promote high-level technological independence and self-reliance, and push forward the transformation and upgrading of traditional manufacturing industries”. The premier also promised to create a business-friendly environment with market-oriented and law-based policies, while providing policy support to foster the development of advanced manufacturing. In addition, Li urged entrepreneurs to help shift the focus from production to innovation and from products to brands, in reference to a change from “Made in China” to “Created in China”. Companies should “accelerate the transformation and shift of Chinese manufacturing into Chinese creations and Chinese products into Chinese brands”, he said. On Friday, during a meeting of the new cabinet, Li further pledged to focus on the real economy by boosting the private sector and stabilising foreign investment.