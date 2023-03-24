China’s top envoy in Myanmar has urged the country to do more to help crack down on telecoms fraud luring Chinese across the border, often with promises of high-paid work. China’s ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai discussed stepping up efforts to combat cross-border crime, online fraud and gambling in a meeting on Thursday with Myanmese Home Affairs Minister Soe Htut, the Chinese embassy in Myanmar said. Chen said recent incidents of Chinese citizens crossing into Myanmar had been linked to illegal activities such as online fraud and gambling in Myanmar. In Myanmar, gangs and criminal organisations have used telecoms fraud to lure people to cross the border from China to Myanmar illegally by promising high-paying jobs. Police in several Chinese cities have urged Chinese citizens to be cautious and guard against the scams. The Paper, a Shanghai-based media outlet, reported on Thursday that a 15-year-old boy from Chengdu in Sichuan province in southwestern China, had crossed the border into Myanmar for a promised “high-paying job”. The boy had been missing for a month. Malaysian group urges China to pressure Myanmar over scam gang crisis Chen said such illegal activities harmed the interests and safety of Chinese people and undermined social stability and order. He urged Myanmar to take the matter seriously and understand harm caused by the criminal activities. He also encouraged Myanmar to work closely with China to combat the crimes and create a “clean” environment for friendly cooperation between the two countries. In response, Soe Htut said Myanmar was aware of the harm and had already stepped up efforts to tackle the problems. He said Myanmar was willing to work with China and other neighbouring countries to form a united front to combat and curb illegal activities. In September 2022, China’s Supreme People’s Court listed 10 examples of telecoms fraud cases on its website. Two of the cases were committed in Myanmar, resulting in a total of more than 18.2 million yuan (US$2.7 million) being defrauded from 81 victims and over 8.2 million yuan (US$1.2 million) from 29 victims, respectively. In December 2022, China’s new law to tackle telecoms and online fraud empowered enforcement agencies to pursue scammers and suspects abroad. Myanmar shares its northeastern border with Yunnan province in southwestern China. Northern Myanmar is mountainous, and beset by civil unrest and the presence of armed groups. In a report in 2021, Chinese media outlet Caixin quoted a police officer in China as saying that Myanmar’s unique conditions made law enforcement efforts challenging.