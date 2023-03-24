China’s new cabinet members have started work in their roles, indicating their areas of responsibility. On Thursday, Vice-Premier Liu Guozhong chaired national agriculture meetings, and State Councillor Shen Yiqin began an inspection tour for employment and civil affairs. The cabinet took shape about two weeks ago after China’s national legislature appointed Li Qiang as the country’s new premier, as well as four vice-premiers and five state councillors, who are ranked above ministers. China’s Xi Jinping seen to tighten Communist Party grip with cabinet reform The assignments, which have not been made public, were handed out during a meeting of the State Council chaired by Li last week. Liu chaired the National Spring Agricultural Production Work Conference in Sichuan province on Thursday, according to state news agency Xinhua, signalling that he had taken over the agricultural portfolio from former vice-premier Hu Chunhua. Liu told officials to do whatever was necessary to reach the national annual target of 580 million tonnes of grain output to maintain the country’s food security. Before the meeting, Xinhua said Liu visited crop producers in Henan, Shandong and Sichuan. A previous trip by Liu also suggested he took over public health responsibilities from former vice-premier Sun Chunlan. In January, Liu called for stronger medical support for Covid-19 cases at the community and rural levels during a three-day trip to Sichuan and Chongqing. In her debut as a state councillor, Shen Yiqin travelled to Jiangsu province for a three-day visit focused on employment issues, according to Xinhua, indicating that she will be responsible for job creation and civil affairs. China’s new premier, Li Qiang, takes pro-private sector campaign on the road Beijing has set a challenging goal of creating 12 million jobs, up from 11 million last year. The world’s second-largest economy faces weakened domestic and export demand, while coping with decoupling pressures from the United States and its allies. Xinhua said Shen held an employment symposium, visited job markets and met educators and company and leaders in the cities of Changzhou and Nanjing. There was no official word on the portfolios of other vice-premiers, namely Ding Xuexiang , who ranks sixth in the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, or Politburo members He Lifeng and Zhang Guoqing. Observers expected that He, a former aide of President Xi Jinping and a top economic planner, would take over responsibilities for financial stability and security from retired vice-premier Liu He . Zhang Guoqing is considered as a candidate to supervise China’s state-owned companies. Other state councillor roles have been confirmed. Among them, former Jiangsu Communist Party chief Wu Zhenglong was named a state councillor and secretary general of the State Council, Qin Gang is the new foreign minister, Li Shangfu is the new minister of defence, and Wang Xiaohong is the minister of public security.