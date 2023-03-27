One of China’s new vice-premiers, He Lifeng , has begun working on tasks related to monetary issues and foreign investment, indicating his new role in overseeing the two areas. On Sunday, the 68-year-old Politburo member met visiting International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva to discuss international economic and financial situations, according to a Xinhua report. The Ministry of Commerce on Monday also announced that He would deliver an address at a ministry-organised event on Tuesday to encourage foreign investment. He is the former head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s top economic planner. He was confirmed as one of the four vice-premiers during the annual session of the national legislature earlier this month, alongside Ding Xuexiang , Zhang Guoqing and Liu Guozhong. He’s working relations and close ties with President Xi Jinping are believed to date back to the 1980s. The portfolio assignments of the new vice-premiers have not been made public . But He, who was promoted to the Politburo in October and has succeeded former vice-premier Liu He, had been expected to continue duties related to financial stability and security. Liu, 71, was Xi’s top economic aide over the past five years. He also served as the NDRC’s deputy director between 2013 and 2018. He Lifeng spent more than eight years at the NDRC after he was named the commission’s deputy head in June 2014, and was promoted to chairman in 2017. The commission is responsible for charting the country’s general economic direction, including its yearly and five-year plans. In January, He accompanied former premier Li Keqiang during an inspection of the People’s Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. They were briefed by senior officials from the central bank and from the banking, insurance and securities regulators. China stock bets doubted as empty containers pile up at ports amid export slump He represented the financial sector during the 20th party congress in October, along with 43 other representatives, including the central bank governor , Yi Gang. In an article early last year, He wrote that Beijing should reduce the number of sectors included on its so-called negative list – where foreign investment is restricted or prohibited. He also said that development and reform departments should better coordinate the implementation of foreign investment projects. The NDRC also oversees China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the signature project launched by Xi in 2013 that aims to foster infrastructure investments. In the article, He called for promoting high-quality development under the plan and better risk prevention and management. In an article he wrote for party mouthpiece People’s Daily in 2021, He endorsed Xi’s call for common prosperity in an effort to position Zhejiang province as a demonstration zone. Mark Mobius still positive on China, but wants Beijing to relax capital controls He’s political career began in 1984 in the southeastern province of Fujian, where he served for more than two decades in various roles, including as party chief of the cities of Xiamen, Quanzhou and the provincial capital Fuzhou. In 2009, He was named deputy party chief of Tianjin municipality, eventually becoming chairman of the city’s political advisory body in 2013. He’s time in Fujian overlaps with that of Xi, who from 1985 on spent 17 years in the province and finally became its provincial governor.