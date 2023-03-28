The State Council, China’s cabinet, has made major changes to its work rules that add specific clauses saying it will closely follow instructions from the Communist Party, while removing provisions related to government transparency. The State Council released an amended version of government working rules on Friday, its first since 2018. The amendments were approved at the first plenary meeting of the new-term State Council convened on March 17. In that meeting, the new premier, Li Qiang , said the government’s mission was to focus on “implementation” of the party’s decisions. The major revisions came just weeks after Beijing announced a major overhaul of party and state organisations, further consolidating decision-making power within the party apparatus while leaving execution and implementation primarily to the State Council . The party will create new financial, technology and social work commissions to consolidate all relevant departments. Ex-Jiangsu party chief Wu Zhenglong named State Council secretary general The latest changes are a bid by the State Council to adapt to the new “top-down” power structure between the party’s leadership and cabinet, according to Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore. “They are no longer parallel structures. Now it is a clear pyramid with the party on top. So the State Council is adapting its mode of work to fit in,” Wu said. The general principles of the new set of rules have stripped away the previous guiding principles, which included Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought and Deng Xiaoping Theory. “ Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” – the political philosophy of the president – is now the sole guiding principle going forward. The revised work rules also said the State Council would “resolutely safeguard the authority of the party’s leadership” led by Xi and “fully implement” the work laid out at the 20th party congress, and that the party leadership’s other decisions will be its main tasks. The new document also said that the State Council shall report and seek instructions from the party regarding major decisions in a timely manner. Under the new rules, draft administrative regulations to be issued by the State Council and proposals to the National People’s Congress and its Standing Committee must be endorsed by the premier, making him the gatekeeper for the State Council’s administrative regulations. The revisions also give more power and flexibility to the premier over meeting arrangements – State Council executive meetings will now meet two to three times a month instead of weekly, and they can be held at any time, if necessary. The premier can also call other specific meetings as needed. State Councillor Shen Yiqin – the one woman at the top of Chinese politics The State Council will also adopt the party practice of arranging special study sessions every two months to review Xi’s latest speeches, instructions and requirements. All top officials must join the sessions – no absences will be allowed, according to the amended rules. The amendments have also made notable changes to government transparency, deleting previous provisions to help ensure stable financial markets and better manage society, among others. Xie Maosong, senior fellow with the Taihe Institute and a senior researcher at the National Institute of Strategic Studies at Tsinghua University, said removing the State Council’s oversight functions for financial regulations and social management were a response to a wider overhaul of the party and state organisations. As China lashes out at US democracy summit, analysts warn of more division He said the transfer of financial and social watchdog functions to the party, while removing administrative transparency, was mainly due to “ security concerns ”. “The circumstances are different now. As we are facing a difficult struggle with the US, we will have to re-examine what government documents can be released. External forces might use some documents to create divisions among the Chinese people. I think that is why they decided to tighten the control.”