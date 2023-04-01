Du Zhaocai is the latest senior sports official to face a corruption probe. Photo: Getty Images
Du Zhaocai is the latest senior sports official to face a corruption probe. Photo: Getty Images
Corruption in China
China /  Politics

Leading Chinese sports official faces corruption probe as football inquiry widens

  • Du Zhaocai is the latest leading figure in Chinese sport to be caught up in an inquiry that has also snared the former men’s national football team coach Li Tie
  • The country’s top anti-corruption agency said this week it would carry out further investigations into sports administration

Sylvie Zhuang
Sylvie Zhuang in Beijing

Updated: 9:14pm, 1 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Du Zhaocai is the latest senior sports official to face a corruption probe. Photo: Getty Images
Du Zhaocai is the latest senior sports official to face a corruption probe. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE