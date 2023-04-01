Du Zhaocai is the latest senior sports official to face a corruption probe. Photo: Getty Images
Leading Chinese sports official faces corruption probe as football inquiry widens
- Du Zhaocai is the latest leading figure in Chinese sport to be caught up in an inquiry that has also snared the former men’s national football team coach Li Tie
- The country’s top anti-corruption agency said this week it would carry out further investigations into sports administration
Du Zhaocai is the latest senior sports official to face a corruption probe. Photo: Getty Images