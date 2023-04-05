Taiwan ’s former president Ma Ying-jeou visited a deep water port in Shanghai on the last leg of his historic mainland trip, as the Chinese navy launched patrols near the self-ruled island. The “joint cruise and patrol operation” in the Taiwan Strait came as the island’s current leader, Tsai Ing-wen, prepared to meet the US House speaker on her second American stopover in less than a week. Ma, who is visiting the mainland in a personal capacity, flew into Shanghai from Chongqing on Wednesday and headed straight for Yangshan port – one of the world’s largest deepwater harbours. Briefed by mainland officials on the port’s development since being built in 2006, Ma said he was impressed at how Yangshan had grown to become the busiest and largest container port in the world. Yangshan was one of the major mainland Chinese ports open for direct shipping with Taiwan when Ma and his Kuomintang (KMT) party came to power in 2008 and adopted a policy to engage with Beijing. It was also one of the grand infrastructure projects envisioned in 1920 by the late Dr Sun Yat-sen, founder of the Republic of China, to build East Asia’s first mega port. Yangshan port is now a key element in the “New Silk Road” – the multinational Belt and Road Initiative introduced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 to create a global infrastructure network. Ma was expected to meet Chen Jining , the Communist Party secretary for Shanghai later on Wednesday, after touring an administration centre in the city’s Pudong district. The politics of Taiwan’s Ma Ying-jeou referencing ‘yan huang descendants’ Shanghai is the last stop on Ma’s 12-day tour of the mainland – historic for being the first ever undertaken by a sitting or former Taiwanese leader since the Chinese civil war ended more than seven decades ago. Ma, who served eight years as president, is also a two-time chairman of the KMT – founded by Sun in 1912 – whose members fled to Taiwan after being defeated by the Communists in 1949. Ma’s visit to Shanghai came as the Maritime Safety Administration in the coastal Chinese province of Fujian announced it had begun a joint cruise and patrol operation in the northern and central parts of the Taiwan Strait. No details were provided. PLA launches drills as Taiwanese president set to meet US House speaker The social media announcement followed a statement from the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command that it had deployed two destroyers and a frigate to the East China Sea for live-fire drills. Though the Taiwanese military said there had been no unusual PLA movements, both operations were believed to be targeted at Taiwan. This is because Beijing has repeatedly warned Washington against any official contact with Tsai during her US transits en route to visiting Central American allies Guatemala and Belize. Tsai gave a speech at a welcome banquet in New York as she stopped over for two nights last week, and was expected to meet US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on her return trip on Wednesday, US time. An enraged Beijing has warned that the meeting would be a serious violation of its sovereignty, as it views Taiwan as breakaway territory with no rights to inter-governmental ties. ‘I have waited 36 years’: Taiwanese ex-president Ma on historic cross-strait trip Ma, who wraps up his five-city trip on Friday, earlier expressed hopes that the visit would help to improve cross-strait understanding and help ease rising tensions. Kicking off his trip in Shanghai with about 30 students and several former aides on March 27, he said: “I hope by bringing the university students to the mainland and through their exchanges with young people there, it would help improve the [tense] atmosphere across the Taiwan Strait so that peace can come to Taiwan soon.”