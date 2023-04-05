Chinese police confirmed they have arrested three Chinese men accused of kidnapping and murdering a female acquaintance in Thailand. The victim, Jin Can, 22, was a music student in Thailand. Photo: Weibo
3 men arrested in Hubei accused of killing Chinese woman, 22, in Thailand

  • Chinese public security forces say they have ‘major suspicions’ about three nationals who returned to China where they were arrested
  • Despite reports of a ransom demand to the woman’s father, local media reports alleged abduction of Jin Can stemmed from a ‘romance turned sour’

Hayley Wong
Updated: 7:59pm, 5 Apr, 2023

