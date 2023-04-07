Jail for husband, traffickers in China’s ‘chained woman’ case

The husband of a woman found chained up in a shed in eastern China last year has been sentenced to nine years in jail for abuse and illegal detention. The Xuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangsu province ordered Dong Zhimin to serve 6½ years for abuse of the woman known as Xiaohuamei, or “little plum blossom”, and three years for illegal detention, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday. The court also ordered five other defendants convicted of trafficking Xiaohuamei to serve terms ranging from eight to 13 years. They were also fined, the report said, without disclosing the amount. Chained woman spurs grand gestures but victims need real-life help The verdict comes more than a year after footage of a dazed middle-aged woman standing in a shed with chains around her neck began circulating on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. The footage gained national attention and public sympathy for the shocking conditions the woman was found living in. According to the sentencing decision, Dong tied Xiaohuamei up with clothes and a chain around her neck without enough food, water, electricity, and sunlight, inflicting physical and mental suffering. Xiaohuamei had also given birth to eight children – all of them fathered by Dong. The first child was born in 1999 and the others between 2011 and 2020. Xinhua reported that Xiaohuamei had received medical care over the past year and her condition was stable. Xiaohuamei’s children who are still minors are receiving government assistance and attending school, according to the report. China targets human trafficking in wake of ‘chained woman’ scandal The victim’s plight began in 1998 when she was deceived into leaving her hometown in the southwestern province of Yunnan by Shi Lizhong and Sang Heniu, a couple who sold Xiaohuamei to a farmer in Jiangsu province for 5,000 yuan (US$727). She lived with the farmer for several months before going missing in May 1998. She was found some months later “wandering” in a restaurant in the central province of Henan by another trafficker, Tan Aiqing, and sold on to two more traffickers, Huo Yongqu and Huo Fude, for 3,000 yuan. Huo Yongqu and Huo Fude took her to Jiangsu province and sold her for 5,000 yuan to Dong and Dong’s father, who has since died. Shi and Sang were sentenced to 11 and 10 years in prison, respectively for human trafficking while Tan was ordered to serve 13 years behind bars. Huo Yongqu and Huo Fude were sentenced to 8½ years and eight years, respectively. The crimes exceeded the 20-year statute of limitations in China but the Supreme People’s Procuratorate gave special approval for the prosecution. Five of the defendants pleaded guilty and expressed remorse, the report said, without mentioning Tan’s plea. Chinese police vow to prioritise crackdown on sex crimes against underage victims After the case came to public attention in February last year, the Ministry of Public Security launched a campaign to combat trafficking in women and children. As part of the campaign, authorities set up more than 5,000 free blood collection points across the country so that people with missing family members could give samples to a database to help identify potential relatives.