Communist Party members dressed in replica Red Army uniforms carry bags sporting a portrait of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong, during a team-building exercise extolling the spirit of the Long March. Photo: Reuters
Corruption in China
China /  Politics

Sports in China urged to channel ‘Long March’ spirit as corruption net cast wider

  • Communist Party’s top anti-corruption body to station a team at sports regulatory bureau until May
  • ‘Spirit of taking the Long March again’ invoked as CCDI and sports regulatory officials pledge to fully support central government clean-up drive

Cyril Ip
Updated: 8:22pm, 9 Apr, 2023

