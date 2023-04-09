Communist Party members dressed in replica Red Army uniforms carry bags sporting a portrait of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong, during a team-building exercise extolling the spirit of the Long March. Photo: Reuters
Sports in China urged to channel ‘Long March’ spirit as corruption net cast wider
- Communist Party’s top anti-corruption body to station a team at sports regulatory bureau until May
- ‘Spirit of taking the Long March again’ invoked as CCDI and sports regulatory officials pledge to fully support central government clean-up drive
