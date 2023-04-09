Weibo’s administrative account says 104 posts were deleted and five accounts muted for 15 to 30 days for violating community guidelines. Photo: Reuters
China’s Weibo mutes spammers for hijacking trending #Taiwan Strait drill topic
- The social media site says a handful of accounts posted unrelated content under the Eastern Theatre Command hashtag
- The accounts were mostly about celebrity gossip and ads for products ranging from cosmetics to electronics
