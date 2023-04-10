Beijing-based activists Xu Zhiyong (left) and Ding Jiaxi, have been jailed for 14 and 12 years, respectively by a court in China. Photo: Handout
China rights activists jailed for subverting state power
- Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi sentenced to 14 and 12 years, respectively after vocally pushing for greater democratic rights in China
- Final statements from the two are released by Ding’s wife before sentencing handed down in Shandong court
Beijing-based activists Xu Zhiyong (left) and Ding Jiaxi, have been jailed for 14 and 12 years, respectively by a court in China. Photo: Handout