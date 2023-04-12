Meng Xiang was sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined 2 million yuan (US$290,350). Photo: Weibo
Chinese supreme court judge jailed for 12 years for corruption
- Meng Xiang, a former director of the court’s enforcement bureau, admitted to taking the equivalent of US$3.3 million in bribes over almost 20 years
- He was caught as part of a graft-busting campaign targeting the judicial system and law enforcement
