Luo Huining (centre), then director of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, leaves a meeting with Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu in January. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Beijing’s former top official in Hong Kong turns focus to Xi Jinping Thought
- Luo Huining is one of the officials driving a campaign within the party to study and implement Xi’s political ideology
- At least 58 central leading groups have been sent to provinces, government departments and universities across China
