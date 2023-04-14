Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the southern province of Guangdong to do its utmost to make the Greater Bay Area a success, particularly by leveraging its manufacturing and tech industries. Addressing provincial officials on Thursday, Xi highlighted the province’s pioneering role in the country’s reform and opening up, and stressed the importance of keeping a solid economic base. “Chinese-style modernisation must not take the path of abandoning the real economy in favour of the virtual one, and [we] must accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy,” he said, in Guangzhou, where he hosted French President Emmanuel Macron last week. Xi’s comments capped a four-day “inspection tour” of the southern economic powerhouse, which included a visit to a naval base, agricultural centres, a mangrove forest and one of China’s major ports. In Guangzhou, he also made stops at a digital display company and a research centre for electric car manufacturing, state news agency Xinhua reported. Speaking to the officials, Xi also put special emphasis on the Greater Bay Area, a central government plan to link nine cities in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, saying the plan had a “significant strategic position” in national development. He called for the province to support the plan and seize the opportunity to deepen reform and opening up in the region. “Guangdong should … make the construction of the Greater Bay Area the top priority, with the Pearl River Delta as the main base, and use the strength of the whole province to make it a success,” Xi said. “[The goal] is to make the Greater Bay Area a strategic fulcrum in our new development framework, a demonstration zone of high-quality growth, and a pacesetter of Chinese-style modernisation.” A day earlier, Xi visited the Guangzhou manufacturing base of electronics company LG Display, one of the largest foreign investment projects in the city. He also talked to researchers and workers at Aion, an electric vehicle brand of Guangzhou Automobile Group, according to Xinhua. Xi repeated that as the world economy struggled to maintain its growth momentum, China would continue its opening up and self-reliance policies. “China is a big country, and we must attach importance to the real economy and take the road of self-reliance,” he said. “Major core technologies must be based on independent research and development, while international cooperation is also welcome. “It is necessary to strengthen education and training, and lay a solid foundation for self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology. “Guangdong should … put more emphasis on developing the real economy, accelerate industrial transformation and upgrades … develop strategic emerging industries, and build up a modern industrial system with more international competitiveness.” Xi also said China must find its own path of modernisation. “Chinese modernisation is essentially different from Western modernisation … and China will not tread the path of Western modernisation – with its polarisation and plunder – because such a path leads nowhere,” Xinhua quoted Xi as saying. “Our modernisation must be based on our country’s realities and conditions, and have clear goals, plans and strategies.” Xi began his trip in the city of Zhanjiang on Monday, visiting a fisheries project that is part of the National High Technology Research and Development Programme; the port of Xuwen; and an area of mangrove forests. According to Xinhua, the stops reflected Xi’s concern for food security, free trade and the environment.