China has been trying to boost birth rates as its society ages rapidly. Photo: Xinhua
Opinion

As I see it by Josephine Ma

China’s Xi Jinping wants to build a prosperous society by 2049, but a big obstacle at home stands in the way

  • The number of people in China aged 60 and above in 2035 is forecast to cross 400 million, or close to a third of the total
  • Without better elderly care and resources, achieving prosperity by 2049 might prove to be a tall order

Josephine Ma

Updated: 6:52pm, 18 Apr, 2023

