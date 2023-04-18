As Xi Jinping begins a historic third term with trusted aides in the top echelons of China’s ruling Communist Party, the leadership is in theory free to move full steam ahead towards any goals that the president and party general secretary has in mind. One of those involves Xi’s vision for China to become a modern, prosperous society by 2049, a centennial goal that he hopes will define his legacy. However, apart from external challenges, a major obstacle at home stands in the way of achieving that aim: China’s rapidly ageing society. According to the National Health Commission, at the end of 2021, more than 267 million people in China were above 60 years of age, of whom over 200 million were aged 65 or over, representing about 19 per cent and 14 per cent of the total population, respectively. A demographic mission impossible for China’s new premier? A falling birth rate in the past two decades means that the number of over-60s would exceed 400 million by 2035, a milestone year for China to achieve its 2049 centennial goal. That number would represent close to a third of the total population in 2035, according to the commission. That means the number of people aged above 60 in China within 12 years would be about the current population of the United States and United Kingdom combined. China has been trying to stall the rapid greying by encouraging more births, after having scrapped its decades-old, strict one-child policy in 2016. However, many couples cite economic pressures as a reason for not having more children. Many local governments have begun rolling out stipends or preferential policies to encourage people to have bigger families. But even if these incentives work, turning around the demographic structure will take decades. For centuries, the most important welfare safety net for elderly Chinese has been their children. However, many elderly people now live in the countryside, or in second- and third-tier cities, while their children work in the big urban centres. “Empty nest elderly” has become a hot topic for Chinese internet users and media reports in recent years. A large number of people above 60 years old is not necessarily a burden to society, provided they are healthy. In the best-case scenario, they can even add to China’s dwindling workforce to propel economic growth. A global collaboration initiative, the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021–2030), hopes to pull together resources to encourage healthy ageing and better mitigate the impact of a greying society, which is a major trend globally. However, the data available in China does not paint an optimistic picture. For example, a 2020 study published by experts in Wuhan showed that nearly 180 million people over 60 in China suffered from non-communicable diseases, accounting for three-quarters of that age group. Another 35 per cent of elderly suffered from at least two chronic diseases. Also, a study by Chinese scientists published in the Lancet Public Health the same year estimated that about 15 million of Chinese people over 60 had dementia, including about 9 million with Alzheimer’s disease, the prevalence of which is higher in China than the global average. Many factors contribute to the poor health of the elderly population, from income disparity, pollution, lack of healthcare access for the rural poor, lifestyle, diet and genetics. While senior officials, including President Xi and new Premier Li Qiang, have mentioned the importance of boosting elderly care and related facilities, what is needed are more resources and farsighted strategy. 5 issues, from housing to population, likely to mark Xi’s fact-finding campaign China already has the world’s largest elderly population and support for them is insufficient. The problem will only worsen without prompt and firm action. After all, how can China become a prosperous country if one-third of its population lives with insufficient care or resources, or even has their life expectancy cut? Formulating a long-term policy to help the ageing population is no less important than policy goals such as hi-tech development, poverty elimination or environmental protection.