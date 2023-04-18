China’s top internet regulator has pledged to clean up politically related content and “safeguard” the security of online opinion by enhancing a public tip-offs system. Photo: AFP
China’s internet watchdog to boost tip-offs to stamp out ‘illegal’ political content
- Top internet regulator pledges to clean up politically related content, ‘safeguard’ security of online opinion
- Regulators encourage internet users to report content deemed not in line with Beijing’s political or ideological norms
