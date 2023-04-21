Beijing hospital fire: private facility offered long-term care for the elderly

A private Beijing hospital where more than two dozen people were killed in a blaze on Tuesday turned to offering long-term care for the elderly as it struggled to stay in business during the Covid pandemic, according to Chinese media reports. Among the 29 people killed in the fire at Changfeng Hospital in the capital’s southwest, 21 were aged over 60 and most of the patients on a number of floors were dependent older people, the Beijing News quoted relatives as saying. As China’s population rapidly ages and demand for elderly care surges , authorities have encouraged facilities to offer a combination of medical and residential services for the elderly. But in the aftermath of the deadly blaze, internet users vented fury at how a fire could erupt at a place caring for people who could not escape to safety by themselves. The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the hospital’s east wing in Fengtai district and spread to the eighth floor on Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary investigation said sparks from renovation work in the building ignited paint supplies being used on a ward. Among the deceased was a 79-year-old blind woman who could not walk because of diabetes. Her granddaughter told news site The Cover that she chose to send the woman to Changfeng because it was like a nursing home and offered medical care. Another woman told the Beijing News that her father had been unable to care for himself since a debilitating stroke and she admitted him to Changfeng hospital last summer. “Allowing dependent elderly to stay long term is one of the hospital’s strengths,” she was quoted as saying. “Most people staying on the seventh and eighth floors [of the building] were dependent elderly and some had already been there for three or four years.” Another woman said her family put her father-in-law in the hospital two months ago because he required oxygen therapy and tube feeding after being discharged from a public hospital. But she said the room was crowded after another bed was added and conditions relatively poor, according to the Beijing News. China Newsweek quoted a doctor as saying the hospital had been struggling because of the pandemic and had taken in incapacitated elderly people in recent years to keep the business afloat. The hospital’s parent company, Beijing Changfeng Hospital Co., is listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations, known as the “New Third Board”. It has hospitals in 15 cities, including one in Beijing, but it is unclear how many offer long-term care for the elderly. Twelve people, including senior hospital executives, were arrested by the police in connection to the fire. The Beijing centre’s focus on elderly care highlights the difficulties many families in the country face coping with their ageing relatives. According to the National Health Commission, at the end of 2021, more than 200 million people in China were aged 65 or over, representing about 14 per cent of the total population. The government estimated in 2016 that by 2020, the country would have 42 million dependent elderly and the number could reach 100 million in 2030. The government is yet to update its estimate. So far, only about a fifth of the people who needed care long-term medical or nursing home care had access to such services, the China Business Journal quoted Gao Huajun, executive dean at Beijing Normal University’s China Philanthropy Research Institute, as telling a forum in February. The Chinese government said there were 1.58 million beds for dependent elderly in 2020 and it aimed to have 9 million such beds by 2025. On Wednesday, the Beijing municipal government ordered a citywide inspection to identify fire hazards. In addition to their anger over the fire, internet users questioned why Chinese media were silent about the blaze for roughly eight hours after it started. On Tuesday, many relatives of patients were also desperate for information, unable to find out the victims’ names or which hospitals the patients had been transferred to. Additional reporting by Sylvie Zhuang