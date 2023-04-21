An investigator surveys fire damage at the Changfeng Hospital in Beijing, where 29 people died on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Beijing hospital fire panel has 60 days to investigate deadly blaze
- Investigators vow to establish the cause and find those responsible for the Chinese capital’s worst conflagration in decades
- State Council work safety committee will supervise investigation and ensure reporting and investigation regulations are followed
