China’s anti-espionage law is regarded as its most potent tool to crack down on external interference as Beijing locks horns with the US and its allies. Photo: Shutterstock
China to amend anti-espionage law to cover cyberattacks by foreign spies and ‘surrogates’
- Proposed changes also include provisions to strengthen protection of personal information in counter-espionage work, legislative spokesman says
- Top legislature’s standing committee is expected to endorse the change next week
