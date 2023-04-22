China’s anti-espionage law is regarded as its most potent tool to crack down on external interference as Beijing locks horns with the US and its allies. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s anti-espionage law is regarded as its most potent tool to crack down on external interference as Beijing locks horns with the US and its allies. Photo: Shutterstock
China to amend anti-espionage law to cover cyberattacks by foreign spies and ‘surrogates’

  • Proposed changes also include provisions to strengthen protection of personal information in counter-espionage work, legislative spokesman says
  • Top legislature’s standing committee is expected to endorse the change next week

William Zheng
Updated: 7:27am, 22 Apr, 2023

