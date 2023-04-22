Local authorities have adopted a number of pilot schemes to promote the digital currency. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese city of Changshu plans to pay employees using digital yuan

  • Beijing is keen to promote the use of the digital sovereign currency but there are a number of barriers to take-up
  • Civil servants and other public sector workers in the city in Jiangsu will receive their salaries in e-CNY starting from next month

Josephine Ma

Updated: 8:30pm, 22 Apr, 2023

