Local authorities have adopted a number of pilot schemes to promote the digital currency. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese city of Changshu plans to pay employees using digital yuan
- Beijing is keen to promote the use of the digital sovereign currency but there are a number of barriers to take-up
- Civil servants and other public sector workers in the city in Jiangsu will receive their salaries in e-CNY starting from next month
