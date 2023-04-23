Investigators check out a burnt-out corridor at the Beijing Changfeng Hospital where a deadly fire broke out on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Beijing private hospital where fire killed 29 may have been offering illegal long-term care: Chinese media reports
- Beijing Changfeng Hospital partnered with an elderly care centre since 2019 but neither registered the deal, Shanghai-based media outlets report
- Of the 29 people killed in Tuesday’s fire at the hospital, 26 were patients, more than half of them 70 years old
