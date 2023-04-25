Yang Chih-yuen was arrested by state security police in Zhejiang’s Wenzhou city last August. Photo: CCTV
Taiwanese activist faces ‘secession’ charges in mainland China, in a first for cross-strait ties
- Yang Chih-yuan, 33, has been formally arrested after being detained in Wenzhou last year, according to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate in Beijing
- Taiwan’s top cross-strait policy planner calls for his swift release, saying ‘random arrests’ sparking alarm in the island
Yang Chih-yuen was arrested by state security police in Zhejiang’s Wenzhou city last August. Photo: CCTV