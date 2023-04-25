The dean of a Marxist institute at a prominent university has been dismissed for sharing explicit sexual content in a social media group, raising questions about ethics among faculty at China’s fast-growing schools focused on the political ideology. Southeast University in the eastern city of Nanjing announced on its Weibo account on Monday night that it had decided to dismiss Yuan Jiuhong, the dean of the university’s school of Marxism. Yuan was dismissed after screenshots of him sending a sexually explicit image to a 332-member WeChat work group named “Deans of Marxist Schools” went viral. Southeast University later confirmed that Yuan was the WeChat user who sent the image. Group members responded with emojis, according to the screenshots, which circulated widely on Chinese social media platforms including Weibo and WeChat, with many users commenting on the irony of his status as the dean of a Marxist institute tasked with upholding the highest moral standards. Most responded with sarcasm and humour. “So this is what Marxism is about,” some commenters wrote, while others said, “Marx will feel embarrassed for him.” “Where is your mission? Where is your belief?” said a user named “cupnoodles111000”. Another user named “bay area xiao qiang” said, “That’s why he can become the dean of the Marxist school.” Others responded with shock and frustration, with comments such as “How could people like this teach Marxist thoughts ?” Chinese academics who wanted to fight Covid-19 with Marxism slammed by public Marxist institutes in China are at the forefront of promoting socialist values and channelling Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era , the president’s political ideology. In 2021, the Communist Party’s Central Committee issued a guideline that stressed the importance of Marxist institutes and colleges and their role in guiding students to “firmly establish the lofty ideal of communism”. In recent years, Marxist institutes have proliferated across China, not only at major research universities but also at small specialised institutions, such as medical schools and art institutes. According to data shared by the Ministry of Education in March 2022, China’s universities hosted more than 1,400 Marxist institutes. Yuan’s name has been removed from the leadership section on the school of Marxism’s website, but his previously published articles remain visible. As a Marxist scholar, Yuan has published many articles on topics including ethics and morality in party ideology . His latest article, published in March, discussed “the practical ethics of people’s democracy”. Another article published in state-run media advocated for maintaining “historical confidence” – party jargon referring to national pride and belief in the country’s political system, culture and history. In another article, he advocated for blending political ideology and cultural heritage to improve China’s moral landscape. Southeast University said it took the matter “very seriously” and that it had a “zero-tolerance” policy for misconduct in personal morals and professional ethics among staff and teachers. It said it would conduct further investigations and “strictly handle the matter”. The university also said it would learn from the incident and strengthen education about professional ethics and values among teaching staff.