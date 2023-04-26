China’s state security minister Chen Yixin has ordered the Beijing state security bureau to strengthen its anti-espionage work to effectively prevent and defuse major risks. Photo: Weibo
Espionage
China’s state security minister orders crackdown on spies in Beijing, nation’s ‘main battlefield’ for counter-espionage

  • Chen Yixin conducts an inspection tour of Beijing state security bureau, calling on it to keep China’s ‘core secrets’ safe
  • On Tuesday, activist Yang Chih-yuan was officially arrested, the first time a person from Taiwan faces charges of separatism in a mainland court

Amber Wang
Amber Wang

Updated: 3:07pm, 26 Apr, 2023

