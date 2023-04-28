Chen Xi (centre) spent three decades at Tsinghua University, mainly responsible for Communist Party work. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Communist Party
China /  Politics

Chen Xi: the presidential aide who built China’s new technocracy

  • As head of the Communist Party’s Organisation Department, Chen oversaw the emergence of a group of Tsinghua and tech cadres at the very top of Chinese politics
  • It was a job he took on on behalf of his former university roommate Xi Jinping

Xinlu Liang
Updated: 7:00am, 28 Apr, 2023

