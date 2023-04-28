The former party boss of China’s e-commerce hub Hangzhou appears in court on Thursday to face corruptions charges. Photo: CCTV
Ex-party boss pleads guilty in China’s iconic anti-corruption case
- Zhou Jiangyong admits taking bribes from the private sector during his role as the party’s chief for e-commerce hub Hangzhou
- Zhou’s downfall was key moment in Xi Jinping’s campaign to reset relationship between business and government
The former party boss of China’s e-commerce hub Hangzhou appears in court on Thursday to face corruptions charges. Photo: CCTV