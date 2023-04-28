The former party boss of China’s e-commerce hub Hangzhou appears in court on Thursday to face corruptions charges. Photo: CCTV
The former party boss of China’s e-commerce hub Hangzhou appears in court on Thursday to face corruptions charges. Photo: CCTV
Corruption in China
China /  Politics

Ex-party boss pleads guilty in China’s iconic anti-corruption case

  • Zhou Jiangyong admits taking bribes from the private sector during his role as the party’s chief for e-commerce hub Hangzhou
  • Zhou’s downfall was key moment in Xi Jinping’s campaign to reset relationship between business and government

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 12:31pm, 28 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The former party boss of China’s e-commerce hub Hangzhou appears in court on Thursday to face corruptions charges. Photo: CCTV
The former party boss of China’s e-commerce hub Hangzhou appears in court on Thursday to face corruptions charges. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE