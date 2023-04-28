A Canadian study has detailed censored search terms about the war in Ukraine on Chinese platforms. Photo: Shutterstock Images
How online searches for ‘Ukraine’ and ‘Taiwan’ are censored in China: study
- Thousands of combinations of keywords attract either no matches on internet platforms or redirect to approved content, Canadian research group says
- Three-month project shows infringement of ‘rights to freely access political and religious content’
