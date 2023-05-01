Tourist destinations reported record numbers of visitors for the start of China’s five-day national “golden week” holiday. Photo: Xinhua
Golden Week
China’s ‘golden week’ lives up to its name with strong spending start

  • Records set in opening days of national holiday as millions embrace the chance to travel and shop after years of Covid-19 restrictions
  • An online ticket booking platform reports a 500 per cent increase in orders compared to the 2019 May Day holidays

Kawala Xie

Updated: 6:21pm, 1 May, 2023

Tourist destinations reported record numbers of visitors for the start of China’s five-day national “golden week” holiday. Photo: Xinhua
