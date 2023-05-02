Priorities for China’s crackdown on internet use this year include targeting misinformation from social media accounts managed by independent content creators. Photo: Shutterstock Images
In just 3 months, China’s internet censor has closed over 4,000 websites and removed 55 apps
- Cyberspace Administration of China bans a dozen personal media platforms using names similar to state media or major news portals
- In the second quarter it will mobilise provincial and prefecture-level cyberspace enforcement teams to supervise and inspect
