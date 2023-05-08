A man has been arrested in Gansu province in China after allegedly using AI to create “false and untrue information”. Photo: Shutterstock
Censorship
China /  Politics

ChatGPT: China detains man for allegedly generating fake train crash news, first known time person held over use of AI bot

  • Police in Gansu say suspect named Hong used artificial intelligence technology to concoct information and post it on multiple accounts
  • Chinese regulations that took effect in January require videos and photos made using deep synthesis tech to be clearly labelled to prevent public confusion

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 7:04pm, 8 May, 2023

