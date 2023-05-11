President Xi Jinping described the growth of the Xiongan New Area as a “miracle” during his visit. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping signals fresh drive to move state institutions out of Beijing

  • The Chinese leader called for a greater efforts to move government, academic and financial headquarters out of the capital during a tour of Xiongan New Area
  • Xi was accompanied by a number of senior officials in a probable sign that the relocation process will be speeded up

William Zheng
Updated: 7:00pm, 11 May, 2023

