President Xi Jinping described the growth of the Xiongan New Area as a “miracle” during his visit. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping signals fresh drive to move state institutions out of Beijing
- The Chinese leader called for a greater efforts to move government, academic and financial headquarters out of the capital during a tour of Xiongan New Area
- Xi was accompanied by a number of senior officials in a probable sign that the relocation process will be speeded up
President Xi Jinping described the growth of the Xiongan New Area as a “miracle” during his visit. Photo: Xinhua