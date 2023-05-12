Shen Deyong pleaded guilty and expressed remorse for accepting bribes between 1995 and 2022 during his trial in the Intermediate People’s Court in Ningbo on Thursday. Photo: Handout
In China, former Supreme People’s Court judge Shen Deyong pleads guilty to accepting bribes of more than US$9 million
- Shen pleaded guilty on Thursday and expressed remorse for accepting bribes between 1995 and 2022 during his trial in the Intermediate People’s Court
- Shen became vice-president of Supreme People’s Court in 1998 and made a name handling the corruption case of former Shanghai mayor Chen Liangyu
