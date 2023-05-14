Pema Tseden with the trophy for best screenplay at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. Photo: Getty Images
Pema Tseden with the trophy for best screenplay at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. Photo: Getty Images
Tibet
China /  Politics

Tibetan cinema world mourns loss of groundbreaking filmmaker Pema Tseden

  • The award-winning director, who died aged 53 last week, was regarded as a pioneer of the Tibetan New Wave who offered a glimpse into local life and culture
  • Pema Tseden helped to pave the way for the next generation of filmmakers and was hailed as ‘a beacon of hope and resilience for all Tibetans’

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 12:05pm, 14 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Pema Tseden with the trophy for best screenplay at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. Photo: Getty Images
Pema Tseden with the trophy for best screenplay at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE