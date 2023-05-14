Pema Tseden with the trophy for best screenplay at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. Photo: Getty Images
Tibetan cinema world mourns loss of groundbreaking filmmaker Pema Tseden
- The award-winning director, who died aged 53 last week, was regarded as a pioneer of the Tibetan New Wave who offered a glimpse into local life and culture
- Pema Tseden helped to pave the way for the next generation of filmmakers and was hailed as ‘a beacon of hope and resilience for all Tibetans’
