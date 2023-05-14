Chinese police detain suspect after 7 dead in home and car attacks

Police in the western Chinese province of Shanxi have detained a 27-year-old man accused of killing at least seven people, four of them by mowing into a group of pedestrians and vehicles with a car. Authorities in the city of Luliang, Shanxi province, said on Sunday that the suspect, identified only by his surname Guo, allegedly went to the home of a 21-year-old married woman in Xing county at around 2pm on Saturday, killing her husband, son and mother-in-law. The woman, with whom he had been having an affair, was also wounded, the county police bureau said in a statement, without saying how the attack took place. Police said Guo then fled in a car, crashing into a number of vehicles and pedestrians, killing four more people and wounding 11 others, including a police officer, the statement said. Local media reports quoted the Xing County People’s Hospital as saying that up to 24 people required medical treatment. Footage circulating on social media showed a man being subdued and taken away by police officers. The report comes less than two weeks after Shanxi police detained a 38-year-old man in Dingxiang county accused of attacking a village head and his family with a chopper on May 1, killing one person. Without giving details of the casualties, a police statement said the suspect was detained on May 4. And on Thursday, Shanxi police said they arrested a fugitive on the run for more than two decades. The suspect, now 49, was wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing in a nightclub in Jincheng on September 1, 2000.