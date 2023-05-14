Police in Xing county, Shanxi, detain a man accused of killing seven in a home and car attack. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police detain suspect after 7 dead in home and car attacks

  • Man accused of killing relatives of his alleged lover before mowing down others in a car in Shanxi province
  • Eleven people, including police officer, wounded, authorities say

Minnie Chan
Updated: 12:27pm, 14 May, 2023

