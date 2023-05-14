Footage of the raid was shown by state broadcaster CCTV. Photo: AP
Footage of the raid was shown by state broadcaster CCTV. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China /  Politics

Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece issues national security warning to foreign firms after Capvision raids

  • An editorial in People’s Daily says the country will take a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to efforts to hand over information on sensitive industries
  • Capvision has been accused of helping to leak information about military technology and its offices in four cities were raided earlier this month

Kandy Wong
Kandy Wong

Updated: 4:31pm, 14 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Footage of the raid was shown by state broadcaster CCTV. Photo: AP
Footage of the raid was shown by state broadcaster CCTV. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE