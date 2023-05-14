Footage of the raid was shown by state broadcaster CCTV. Photo: AP
Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece issues national security warning to foreign firms after Capvision raids
- An editorial in People’s Daily says the country will take a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to efforts to hand over information on sensitive industries
- Capvision has been accused of helping to leak information about military technology and its offices in four cities were raided earlier this month
