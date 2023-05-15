John Shing-wan Leung, who is a Hong Kong permanent resident and US citizen, has been sentenced to life in prison for spying in China. Photo: AP Photo
US-China relations
China /  Politics

breaking | Hong Kong resident with American passport John Shing-wan Leung sentenced to life in China after being convicted on spying charges

  • Hong Kong permanent resident John Shing-wan Leung, 78, was convicted and sentenced in Suzhou court on Monday for committing espionage activities in China
  • China updated anti-espionage legislation last month to expand the definition to ban the transfer of information related to national security

Hayley Wong
Updated: 12:46pm, 15 May, 2023

