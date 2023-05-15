John Shing-wan Leung, who is a Hong Kong permanent resident and US citizen, has been sentenced to life in prison for spying in China. Photo: AP Photo
breaking | Hong Kong resident with American passport John Shing-wan Leung sentenced to life in China after being convicted on spying charges
- Hong Kong permanent resident John Shing-wan Leung, 78, was convicted and sentenced in Suzhou court on Monday for committing espionage activities in China
- China updated anti-espionage legislation last month to expand the definition to ban the transfer of information related to national security
John Shing-wan Leung, who is a Hong Kong permanent resident and US citizen, has been sentenced to life in prison for spying in China. Photo: AP Photo