Taiwan has legislated to allow joint adoption by gay couples. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwan grants joint adoption rights to same-sex couples

  • Legislature passes amendment to civil code making adoption process the same for all couples
  • Changes are the latest piece in the human rights ‘puzzle’, DPP legislator says

Connor Mycroft
Updated: 6:00am, 17 May, 2023

