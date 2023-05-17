New Taipei mayor Hou Yu-ih will be the KMT’s presidential candidate. Photo: CNA
Taiwan’s KMT opposition party picks New Taipei mayor Hou Yu-ih as presidential candidate

  • Hou will face vice-president William Lai and potential third party spoiler Ko Wen-je in January’s contest
  • He defeated Foxconn boss Terry Gou in an internal party process and his first task must now be to unite the mainland-friendly party behind him

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 4:36pm, 17 May, 2023

New Taipei mayor Hou Yu-ih will be the KMT’s presidential candidate. Photo: CNA
