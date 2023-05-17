Li Haoshi has been forced to apologise for his joke about the PLA. Photo: Weibo
Censorship in China
China /  Politics

Chinese comedy troupe hit with US$2 million penalty for making jokes about People’s Liberation Army

  • Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media has been given an indefinite ban on performing in Beijing after a stand-up made fun of the army at a show in the capital
  • The city’s regulator says a joke mocking a PLA slogan was ‘humiliating’ to the army and had ‘very bad social effects’

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 9:31pm, 17 May, 2023

