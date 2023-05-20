China’s barbecue boomtown: how Zibo fanned its fortunes with a food festival

The waft of meaty treats also drew officials from other provinces to the city to understand its recipe for success. The rise in the Zibo’s national profile has been dramatic but there are doubts about just how much the barbecue boom can transform its economic fortunes.

About 120,000 people – many searching for barbecue food – visited Zibo over five-day Labour Day holiday this year. Photo: AFP

Zibo has hundreds of barbecue restaurants and open-air stalls where diners can roast skewers of cumin-spiced meat over charcoal and eat them with chives in a pancake.

But catering is a small part of Zibo’s economy, which has been weighed down in recent years by weak export demand and Covid-induced disruptions in its chemical industry.

To boost revenue, Zibo decided to seize on the demand for lost-cost travel, unveiling a series of incentives to attract travellers on a budget for a “barbecue festival” over the May holiday.

As part of the promotion, the city government handed out discount vouchers, revamped bus routes and increased railway capacity to bring in the visitors.

Market regulators policed restaurants and hotels to prevent price-gouging during the holiday period and youth hostels operated by the local branch of the Communist Youth League offered half-price accommodation for visiting university students.

The municipal government also launched an interactive map within WeChat, making it easier for tourists to find barbecue restaurants and hotels.

These government-led measures, coupled with glowing reviews from online influencers on Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo and Douyin, generated unprecedented buzz for Zibo’s barbecue scene.

01:24 Chinese city of Zibo named new ‘outdoor barbecue capital’ sparked by online craze

Initially, younger Chinese consumers came in search of affordable holidays but word spread to attract other groups looking for an inexpensive break.

The influx of visitors peaked in May over the Labour Day break, the first major holiday in China in the post-pandemic era.

In all, more than 120,000 people descended on the city over the five days, the highest number of tourists during a holiday period in a decade.

“Zibo’s success is a case of government-driven boom,” said Chen Ji, a specialist on industrial economics at the Capital University of Economics and Business.

“There are many similar industrial cities in northeastern provinces facing similar challenges, but they have never devoted as much resources and effort to promote themselves as Zibo.”

Zibo has made a name for itself with its grilled meat pancakes. Photo: Xinhua

Travel and spending were up throughout the country over the Labour Day holiday as Chinese holidaymakers put the pandemic behind them after three long years of restrictions.

However, travellers spent less, outlaying just 540 yuan per person during the national holiday compared with 645 yuan during the same time in 2019, according to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Younger tourists, in particular, have taken extreme measures to squeeze on their traveling costs with what has become known as “Special Forces-style tourism”.

The trending term refers to the increasingly popular militant-like travel planning strategy that involves cramming travel itineraries with as many attractions as possible and unconventional, cheap accommodation such as overnight stays in bathhouses or internet cafes.

That belt-tightening was apparent in Zibo. Online travel agency Qunar said that every tourist who went to Zibo for a barbecue meal spent 750 yuan on average on the trip, including transport and accommodation.

That is about half the per capita spending of visitors to more well known and established tourist centres like Chengdu in Sichuan province, home of the giant panda and hotpot.

The manager of a luxury hotel in Zibo said the hotel had seen a significant increase in bookings in recent months and it was fully booked during the May holiday.

But most visitors stayed for no more than two days, in part because there was little else to see.