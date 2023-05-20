Couples in many parts of the country will no longer have to return to place of their hukou to register their marriage. Photo: Visual China Group
China economy
China /  Politics

China cuts marriage red tape for migrant workers as population crisis looms

  • People in 21 provinces will not have to travel back to their birthplace to register their partnerships
  • The State Council’s decision is the latest in a flurry of efforts to make it easier for couples to tie the knot and have children

Echo Xie
Updated: 7:03pm, 20 May, 2023

