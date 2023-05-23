Online fraudsters have switched from major texting apps with in-country service providers to foreign ones, according to social media posts from police forces around China. Photo: Shutterstock
Parents in China told to delete encrypted messaging apps from kids’ phones to prevent inadvertent role in online scams
- Encrypted messaging apps are a ‘grey zone’, as criminals can easily destroy proof, police in multiple Chinese cities warn in social media posts
- Kids fooled into chatting with them may be regarded as assisting internet crimes, the posts say, urging that parents delete such apps
