Alan Tam Wing-lun was among Hong Kong singers who performed over the “Chinese Valentine’s Day” weekend. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong, Taiwan stars take the lead as post-Covid mainland China eyes full return to the stage

  • 18 concerts held across the mainland over Chinese Valentine’s Day weekend boost hopes of strong rebound for performing arts sector
  • Sudden cancellation of some events, however, sparks concern and speculation on social media

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 23 May, 2023

