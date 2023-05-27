Chinese vice-premier Ding Xuexiang (centre) at the Zhongguancun Forum, which focuses on China’s technology development. Photo: Xinhua
Ding Xuexiang sets fast pace for China’s hi-tech drive in another sign of new role
- The vice-premier’s comments indicate Beijing has raised its push for technology development to a new level
- Ding is the most senior official to oversee the sector, which is facing growing pressure from Washington and its allies
