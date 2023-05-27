Cross-strait ties are likely to be complicated further by Taiwan’s presidential election early next year. Photo: Shutterstock
‘No need to exaggerate’: risk of imminent Taiwan conflict is overhyped, says cross-strait affairs expert
- Beijing should seek reunification according to its ‘own rhythm’ as threat of a clash remains low in the near term, according to heavyweight scholar
- Mainland China could take advantage of ‘extreme pressure’ from the US to gain military advantage against the island, says former think tank dean
Cross-strait ties are likely to be complicated further by Taiwan’s presidential election early next year. Photo: Shutterstock