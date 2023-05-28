In Wuhan, municipal revenue fell 8.5 per cent year on year in the first quarter, according to data released by the city’s finance regulator. Photo: AFP
In Wuhan, municipal revenue fell 8.5 per cent year on year in the first quarter, according to data released by the city’s finance regulator. Photo: AFP
Chinese city Wuhan names and shames big debtors in public demand for repayment

  • Wuhan’s finance bureau says more than 250 entities, including SOEs, have failed to pay back millions owed to the local government
  • The city says it tried various ways to get the money back but they went nowhere

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 8:36pm, 28 May, 2023

