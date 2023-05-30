Chinese President Xi Jinping has directed the Politburo to speed up progress in China’s education sector to help the country meet its goal of tech self-reliance and drive for innovation. Photo: AP Photo
China education
Xi Jinping says education key to building a modern, hi-tech China as he directs Politburo to speed up progress in sector

  • Education is an important support for achieving greater science and tech self-reliance and can enhance China’s soft power, president says
  • The pandemic and deteriorating China-US relations prompted a 97 per cent drop in American university students in China in 2020-21 from about 12,000 in 2018-19

William Zheng
Updated: 2:59pm, 30 May, 2023

