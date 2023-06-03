Images shared by a reporter who was attacked by police in China has attracted millions of views on social media. Photo: Weibo
Images shared by a reporter who was attacked by police in China has attracted millions of views on social media. Photo: Weibo
Human rights in China
China /  Politics

Police attack on reporter sparks rare public debate, outrage in China

  • State media outlets among those questioning the hostility and restrictions faced by the country’s journalists
  • Experts say reporters are covering stories outside their own provinces to get around local government controls

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 3 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Images shared by a reporter who was attacked by police in China has attracted millions of views on social media. Photo: Weibo
Images shared by a reporter who was attacked by police in China has attracted millions of views on social media. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE