Images shared by a reporter who was attacked by police in China has attracted millions of views on social media. Photo: Weibo
Police attack on reporter sparks rare public debate, outrage in China
- State media outlets among those questioning the hostility and restrictions faced by the country’s journalists
- Experts say reporters are covering stories outside their own provinces to get around local government controls
