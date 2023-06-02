The move by the Cyberspace Administration of China comes as the country’s leadership focuses on improving the business environment to revive an ailing economy. Photo: Reuters
China’s internet watchdog will set up fast lane for businesses to report online slander as economic revival tops list
- Cyberspace Administration of China pledge comes at symposium with 10 state-owned and private firms to discuss ways to protect online reputations
- Better online conditions for businesses ‘an urgent need’ to ensure industrial and economic security, CAC statement says, warns of ‘harsh’ crackdown
The move by the Cyberspace Administration of China comes as the country’s leadership focuses on improving the business environment to revive an ailing economy. Photo: Reuters